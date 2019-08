Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- Drivers in Lackawanna County can expect delays for a railroad project.

Crews closed Moosic Road in Old Forge early Monday morning.

The road will stay closed for a week while the railroad replaces the train tracks and PennDOT paves the road around the tracks.

There will be a detour in place until next week on the road in Lackawanna County