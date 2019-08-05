National Night Out with Police in Throop

Posted 4:39 am, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21PM, August 4, 2019

THROOP, Pa. -- The Throop Police Department took some time to have some fun with members of the community Sunday.

Throop's Annual National Night Out was held at Washington Street Park.

There were police and fire demonstrations as well as lots of food and crafts for the kids.

The event is held in conjunctions with others across the country during the month of August meant to bridge gaps between police and the communities they serve.

Sunday night's event in Throop wrapped up with some fireworks.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.