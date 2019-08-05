National Night Out with Police in Throop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP, Pa. -- The Throop Police Department took some time to have some fun with members of the community Sunday.

Throop's Annual National Night Out was held at Washington Street Park.

There were police and fire demonstrations as well as lots of food and crafts for the kids.

The event is held in conjunctions with others across the country during the month of August meant to bridge gaps between police and the communities they serve.

Sunday night's event in Throop wrapped up with some fireworks.