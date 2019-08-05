Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence

Posted 4:39 am, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35PM, August 4, 2019

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Luzerne County Chapter of "Moms Demand Action" held a meeting Sunday following this weekend's mass shootings.

"Moms Demand Action" was created after the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting as a movement to reduce gun violence.

Attendees at the meeting made phone calls and sent emails to state representatives in the hopes of reforming gun laws.

"We're supposed to be the greatest country on earth. We don't have any more bad people than any place else in the world but we do have more guns which is why we have more things happen like whats happened in the last 24 hours," said Melissa Janoski.

Members of "Moms Demand Action" told Newswatch 16 a vigil is scheduled for Monday night at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church in downtown Scranton for the victims of the weekend's mass shootings.

