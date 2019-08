× Lackawanna County Man Dead Following Motorcycle Crash

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist from Lackawanna County is dead after crashing his bike in Pike County.

Christopher Leptski, 50, of Jessup, died at the hospital Sunday night, according to the Lackawanna County coroner.

Leptski wrecked along Hemlock Grove Road near Newfoundland around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.