WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Smoke could be seen for miles from a fire that wrecked a home in Wilkes-barre.

This video of the flames along walnut street was sent in by a viewer.

Several fire crews were called to the home around 8 p.m. tonight.

Wilkes-Barre's fire chief tells us the place was vacant.

It took crews a little more than an hour to knock down the flames in Wilkes-Barre.