Firefighter with Legionnaires’ Home from Hospital

ELYSBURG, Pa. -- A firefighter who spent weeks in the hospital battling a rare disease is back home with his family in Northumberland County.

Elysburg firefighter Andrew Jones was released from the hospital on Monday, his sister tells us.

Jones had been hospitalized since July 20 when the 30 year old found out he had Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia caused by inhaling bacteria.

On Sunday, a benefit for Jones was held at Heritage Restaurant in Shamokin.

"Words can't even describe it. It's unbelievable to see the love and support that they have for Andrew and how everybody is banding together to help him," Susan Pufnock, Andrew's mother, told us on Sunday.

Jones' family says he is improving.

It is still unclear how he got the illness.

Firefighters in Elysburg were advised to sanitize their breathing equipment as a precaution.