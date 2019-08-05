Employee Accused of Threatening to Shoot Coworkers in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A worker at Simplex Industries in Scranton is locked up, accused of threatening workplace violence on more than one occasion.

Police say last week, Cody Bower, 47, of Scranton, told some coworkers he had an AR-15 assault rifle and had thought about shooting other employees.

Officers went to his home in Scranton and found two rifles, including the assault rifle.

Bower is locked up on terroristic threats charges in Lackawanna County. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 12.