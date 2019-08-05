Chase Down Podcast: Overcoming Life’s Obstacles with Chef, QVC Food Stylist, Jason Brown

Posted 3:18 pm, August 5, 2019

Jason Brown is a chef and food stylist for QVC, where he prepares dishes that appear on TV. He goes by the saying: “On a mission to make the world a better place one meal at a time.”

Jason talks about his love for cooking and how food can bring people together, but also details the struggles he had to go through in life to get to where he is now and the changes he had to make in order to change his life around.

You can follow him on Instagram @jbizzness83 and check out his YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Ky4gHyn8Pqj06RIhkYVaA

