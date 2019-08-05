In this trip Back Down the Pennsylvania Road, we take you back to 1990. That's when Mike Stevens showed us the Wayne County Fair from an angle none of us had ever seen before: a cow's-eye view.
A Cow’s-eye View of the Fair: Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
