Saint Ann’s Basilica in Scranton Holds Annual Car Show

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A church in Lackawanna County is raising cash by showing off some classic cars.

The grounds at Saint Ann's Basilica in Scranton was filled with cars of all makes and models Saturday for it's sixth annual car show and chicken barbecue.

Car enthusiasts were able to check out the cars and enjoy live music and basket raffles, all while supporting Saint Ann's.

"It's good, and it's a fundraiser that we have and it's nice because you're raising money for the church, but the people are having a good time. So I mean it's a win-win proposition," said Dennis Yanchik, organizer.

Organizers say the annual fundraiser sold about 500 pre-ordered chicken dinners, and the day raised nearly $10,000 for the church in Scranton.