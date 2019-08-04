Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Drivers and history enthusiasts teamed up in Luzerne County Sunday to take on a scavenger hunt.

Teams taking part in road rally in the valley each received a book of clues and decoded the messages which led them to a historic site in the Wyoming Valley.

Teams raced against the clock to attempt to complete the hunt with the least mileage and the most correct answers.

"You're gonna learn about a lot of hidden gems for the lack of a better term in the area. You're gonna learn a lot of history that you may or may not have already known. And you`re gonna see a lot of great scenery. The valley is a great place to take a drive," said Mark Riccetti Jr.

Teams started the day at Wilkes University and finished the scavenger hunt at III Guys Pizza in Edwardsville.

Prizes were awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place per class as well as for the Oldest Vehicle and Most Team Spirit.