Raising Money for the Spondylitis Association of America

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- A benefit was held Sunday all to raise money for the Spondylitis Association of America.

Eric Koval, who organized the benefit, was diagnosed with the condition that is a type of inflammatory arthritis that affects the spine and large joints.

Folks came out to Happy Valley Sports Bar in Dickson City to raise awareness for the cause.

"I hope it does bring more awareness, a lot of people don`t know what it was. And when I got diagnosed I suffered with it since I was 13 with all misdiagnoses. So if this was around back then maybe it would of been brought up to my attention," said Eric Koval.

There was food, music, and basket raffles at the benefit in Lackawanna County.