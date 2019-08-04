Police: One Dead, Another Hurt After Shooting at Uni-Mart in Williamsport

Posted 10:43 pm, August 4, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:15AM, August 5, 2019

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a mini-mart in Williamsport.

It all started just after 9 p.m. on Sunday at the Uni-Mart on West Fourth Street.

Two people were shot inside the store. One died. That person's name has not been released.

The second shooting victim is in the hospital. There's no word about that victim's condition.

Related Story
Teen Dead After Williamsport Shooting

The Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports police were called after reports of a robbery.

At this time, police are not saying if any of the victims worked at the store, or if they were customers who happened to be inside at the time.

This is the third shooting in the last week in Williamsport.

"This town is getting worse and worse every day. It's about time somebody steps up, but what do you do?" asked John Gair of Williamsport.

Police are not saying if they have any suspects, or if the shootings are related.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.