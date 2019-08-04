Police: One Dead, Another Hurt After Shooting at Uni-Mart in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a mini-mart in Williamsport.

It all started just after 9 p.m. on Sunday at the Uni-Mart on West Fourth Street.

Two people were shot inside the store. One died. That person's name has not been released.

The second shooting victim is in the hospital. There's no word about that victim's condition.

The Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports police were called after reports of a robbery.

At this time, police are not saying if any of the victims worked at the store, or if they were customers who happened to be inside at the time.

This is the third shooting in the last week in Williamsport.

"This town is getting worse and worse every day. It's about time somebody steps up, but what do you do?" asked John Gair of Williamsport.

Police are not saying if they have any suspects, or if the shootings are related.

