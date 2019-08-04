× Police: Two People Hit During Late Night Shooting in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police tell Newswatch 16 two people were hit by gunfire just after 9 p.m. Sunday night along West Fourth Street in Williamsport.

The shooting happened in the city’s Newberry Section in the area of a convenience store.

No word on the condition of the two victims.

This is the third shooting in the last week in Williamsport.

Investigators have not said if they have any suspects after tonight’s shooting or if the shootings may be related here in Lycoming County.