Misericordia University Hosts 11th Annual Pauly Friedman 5k Run and Walk

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A race was held Sunday in memory of a woman who was beloved in her Luzerne County community.

Misericordia University played host to the 11th Annual Pauly Friedman 5k.

Friedman was a longtime board member for the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Her grandchildren say the race is a wonderful way to honor her memory.

"I'm not the strongest runner but it was good. Whenever I got tired I was able to think of my grandmother, who this is for and how strong she was so that pushed me," said Diane Friedman, Pauly's granddaughter.

The 5k in Luzerne County benefits the Help Line 211 Program, an informational crisis hotline available to folks throughout our region.

