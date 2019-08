Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- In Lackawanna County it was a day of fun for a group of little league players.

The players of the North Scranton Little League enjoyed some jumps and dives into the pool at Weston Park in the Electric City.

There was also food and ice cream for the baseball team.

The little league is made up of players who live in the city's north end.

There was also an awards ceremony held to cap off the fun in Lackawanna County.