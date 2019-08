Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A fire in Luzerne County broke out early Sunday morning.

The first alarm came in at Washington Terrace in PittstonĀ just after 1 a.m. and was quickly followed by a second alarm.

Firefighters from Pittston and surrounding communities called to the scene.

The home sustained heavy damage from the fire.

So far, no word what caused this morning's fire in Luzerne County.