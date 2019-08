Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A benefit was held Sunday afternoon in Wyoming County for a husband and wife who are both battling cancer at the same time.

Tim and Theresa Baker are from New York State but family here in our area organized the benefit at the Moose Lodge near Tunkhannock.

There was a Chinese auction, a bake sale, and a barbecue to raise money.

Family says they hoped to raise a few thousand dollars to offset medical bills here in Wyoming county.