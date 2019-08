Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Thousands of people were in Scranton Sunday for an annual prayer conference.

It's hosted by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Diocese of Scranton.

This is the 37th year for the event here at the University of Scranton.

The conference, which is always in the first weekend of August, draws about 2,000 people from all over the world.

The Charismatic Conference wraps up Sunday evening after a weekend full of services in Scranton.