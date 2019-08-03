Two Motorcycles Crash in Lackawanna County

Posted 6:33 pm, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:21PM, August 3, 2019

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon.

Crews on scene tell Newswatch 16 the crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Route 6 and Honesdale Road in Carbondale Township.

Officials say one motorcycle clipped another bike, sending one driver over the guide rail.

Emergency crews say both drivers are expected to be OK.

1 Comment

  • donald fox

    Yet everyday people post crap about share the road. Watch for motorcycles. Yet I have personally seen some of these young people flying up the highway in front of my house doing an easy 75 or higher. I wish no harm on anyone and I hope they are both ok. But some of them put themselves in danger with the way they ride.

