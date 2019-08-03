Two Motorcycles Crash in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon.
Crews on scene tell Newswatch 16 the crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Route 6 and Honesdale Road in Carbondale Township.
Officials say one motorcycle clipped another bike, sending one driver over the guide rail.
Emergency crews say both drivers are expected to be OK.
41.573195 -75.461734
1 Comment
donald fox
Yet everyday people post crap about share the road. Watch for motorcycles. Yet I have personally seen some of these young people flying up the highway in front of my house doing an easy 75 or higher. I wish no harm on anyone and I hope they are both ok. But some of them put themselves in danger with the way they ride.