Two Motorcycles Crash in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon.

Crews on scene tell Newswatch 16 the crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Route 6 and Honesdale Road in Carbondale Township.

Officials say one motorcycle clipped another bike, sending one driver over the guide rail.

Emergency crews say both drivers are expected to be OK.