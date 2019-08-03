Trail Town Festival Underway in Forest City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST CITY, Pa. -- A festival is going on this weekend to celebrate the rail trail in Susquehanna County.

The Trail Town Festival includes bike rides, a historic bus tour, and walking trails in Forest City.

Main Street is lined with vendors such as antique dealers, collectibles, and artists.

The festival is meant to promote local businesses and show off some of what Susquehanna County has to offer.

"Come to Forest City. We have a lot to offer here in this town. It's a mile of hospitality, and it's also where our three counties meet," said Mayor Christopher Glinton.

The festival is put on by the Rail-Trail Council of NEPA, a nonprofit organization that develops recreational trails in northeastern Pennsylvania.