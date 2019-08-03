Trail Town Festival Underway in Forest City

Posted 6:45 pm, August 3, 2019, by

FOREST CITY, Pa. -- A festival is going on this weekend to celebrate the rail trail in Susquehanna County.

The Trail Town Festival includes bike rides, a historic bus tour, and walking trails in Forest City.

Main Street is lined with vendors such as antique dealers, collectibles, and artists.

The festival is meant to promote local businesses and show off some of what Susquehanna County has to offer.

"Come to Forest City. We have a lot to offer here in this town. It's a mile of hospitality, and it's also where our three counties meet," said Mayor Christopher Glinton.

The festival is put on by the Rail-Trail Council of NEPA, a nonprofit organization that develops recreational trails in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.