SUV Hits Two Homes in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An SUV crashed into two homes in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. along Oak Street in Scranton.

Police say a Jeep hit the porch of one house, taking out a support pillar then crashed into the home next door.

The crash broke the gas line to the second home. UGI was called to make repairs.

No one was injured in the crash, and police say no charges are expected against the driver.