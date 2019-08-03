Successful Year for Montrose Blueberry Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE, Pa. -- It's a sweet tradition in Susquehanna County that is celebrating 40 years.

The annual Blueberry Festival in Montrose started as a small fundraiser for the Susquehanna County Historical Society and Free Library Association.

It has since grown into a tradition that raises thousands of dollars for programs put on throughout the year.

"It's actually been wonderful. We've had a couple of rainy years, and this year has just been the perfect weather, the perfect crowds. It's the perfect storm of blueberries. I really have to say I don't think we've had a better one in 10 years," said Beth Vaccaro, who serves on the Blueberry Festival's executive committee.

Visitors shopped at the book sale and bought tasty blueberry treats. The festival actually sold out of all the blueberry muffins and pies.