Schott Celebrates 50 Years in Duryea

Posted 6:38 pm, August 3, 2019, by

DURYEA, Pa. -- A business in Luzerne County treated past and present employees to a 50th anniversary celebration.

Schott is a glass manufacturer that's been in Duryea since 1969. To celebrate the anniversary, the facility held a picnic for hundreds of employees.

Schott also provided tours of the building for people to find out about the latest in technology and materials.

"I'm here 25 years, so I know most of the retirees. When they leave, they're very sad but boy when they come back to visit, they're very grateful for the jobs that they had at Schott. But to come back and see the new facility, they're thrilled to be invited back to do that," employee Julie Lucarella said.

The anniversary party also featured balloon animals for the kids.

