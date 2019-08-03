‘Pedaling 4 Paws’ Benefits Animal Shelters

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A cyclist took the last spin for his annual charity bike ride in Wayne County on Saturday.

Rich Hayes has been "Pedaling 4 Paws" for the last 10 years.

His bike ride started in Philadelphia on Monday and wrapped up Saturday afternoon near Honesdale complete with a firetruck escort.

Hayes peddles to benefit a number of area animal shelters.

The ride raised $10,200 this year, with a 10 year total of $79,200.

Hayes hopes to top that number when he hits the road again next year.

