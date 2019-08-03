Patio Paradise Contest Drawing

Posted 9:30 am, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31AM, August 3, 2019

The winner of the Jerry's For All Season's Patio Paradise contest is chosen.  The winner receives a choice of Jerry's favorite picks in outdoor furniture, a grill, plus a gift certificate from Jerry's For All Season's greenhouse all stated in the contest rules.  Thank you to all who entered.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.