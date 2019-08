Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- People brought their appetites to an annual ethnic food festival in Luzerne County.

The Ziti Dinner and Homemade Ethnic Food Festival is held by St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church in Pittston.

People dined on all their favorites including potato pancakes and pierogies.

If you're looking for a bite to eat, the food festival continues Sunday, August 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.