Charges to be Dropped Against Former Lackawanna County Prison Corrections Officer

Posted 6:34 pm, August 3, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- One of seven corrections officers accused of sexually assaulting inmates at the Lackawanna County prison is set to have his charges dropped by prosecutors.

Paul Voglino was arrested back in February of 2018. He was charged with one count of sexual assault, accused of assaulting an inmate in the early 2000s.

Voglino's defense attorney tells Newswatch 16 that the state attorney general's office has filed the paperwork to drop that charge.

This signifies the resolution in a fourth case against a former Lackawanna County corrections officer. None has been a clear win for the state.

Back in February, George McHale was acquitted of the charges against him. Two other former officers have entered no-contest pleas, meaning they don't have to admit guilt but are sentenced as if they were.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.