Blue Ribbon Ice Cream, A Sweet Summertime Tradition

Join us at Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy ice cream parlor and wholesale dairy founded shortly after World War II. This old fashioned sit down or take away ice cream parlor is family owned and operated for over 65 years. They serve over 60 flavors of their award winning, premium ice cream as well as soft serve ice cream and yogurt, hard yogurt, no sugar added ice cream, and ice cream cakes.
