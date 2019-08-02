× Worker at USP Canaan Hospitalized for Exposure to Drugs

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A worker at a federal prison in Wayne County was hospitalized Friday after inhaling second-hand smoke from drugs allegedly used by inmates, according to a member of the corrections officers union.

We’re told that worker is a plumber who was doing maintenance in one of the prison housing units. That person was treated and released.

The incident comes just two weeks after five corrections officers at the facility were hospitalized for also breathing in smoke from synthetic drugs.

Officers at the prison tell Newswatch 16 they believe the drugs were smuggled into the prison in Wayne County through letters in the mail.