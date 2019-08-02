Worker at USP Canaan Hospitalized for Exposure to Drugs

Posted 11:46 am, August 2, 2019, by

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A worker at a federal prison in Wayne County was hospitalized Friday after inhaling second-hand smoke from drugs allegedly used by inmates, according to a member of the corrections officers union.

We’re told that worker is a plumber who was doing maintenance in one of the prison housing units. That person was treated and released.

The incident comes just two weeks after five corrections officers at the facility were hospitalized for also breathing in smoke from synthetic drugs.

Officers at the prison tell Newswatch 16 they believe the drugs were smuggled into the prison in Wayne County through letters in the mail.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.