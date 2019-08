× Troopers: Woman Steals More Than $25,000 from Local Cub Scout Chapter

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in Clinton County say a woman stole more than $25,000 from a local cub scout chapter.

According to troopers, Stefanie Fink took the funds from the Woolrich Cub Scouts over a period of about two years.

Officials say she used the money for personal expenses.

Fink is facing theft charges here in Clinton County.