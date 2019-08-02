Wayne County Fair Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Friday is opening day for the 157th annual Wayne County Fair.

There are rides, farm animals, vendors, food, food, and more food --everything that makes a county fair.

With 156 years in the books, this fair is a longstanding tradition, not just for the county but for the families who come here.

Irene Moran has been coming here for a decade.

"The fair is wonderful, it really is. You know, every kid and every adult looks forward to it," Moran said.

The fair sees folks from all over the Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey tri-state area. Allison Ferranti and her family have been making the trip from New Jersey for over 30 years.

"Because it's the best one," Ferranti said. "They don't have them like this in New Jersey."

The grounds open at 9 a.m. The rides are open from noon until 11 p.m. By the time the sun goes down each night, the fairgrounds will be packed.

The fair continues until Saturday, August 10. There will be different special events each day like harness racing, a demolition derby, fireworks, live music, and more.

Admission is $10 per day and gets you access to everything on the fairgrounds.