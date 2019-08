× Two Die in Fiery Wreck in Lycoming County

CUMMINGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a fiery wreck in Lycoming County.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Little Pine Creek Road in Cummings Township, north of Jersey Shore.

Troopers said the vehicle crashed and caught fire with two people trapped inside.

The coroner’s office has not released the names of the victims.

There is no word on what led to the crash.