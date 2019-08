× Small Town, Big Dreams

SCRANTON, Pa. — “Small Town Big Dreams” at The Marketplace at Steamtown is a Shark Tank-style event where local businesses make pitches for a storefront inside the Scranton public market here.

A panel of judges -aka Sharks- ask questions to the big dreamers in front of a live audience.

Folks can vote online for which business they like best.

WNEP’s Stacy Lange is one of the “Sharks” on the panel here at The Marketplace in Scranton’s downtown.

41.407928 -75.668086