Pocono Family YMCA Gets State Money for Upgrades

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Pocono Family YMCA on Main Street in Stroudsburg is always busy with people moving to the beat in Zumba class or hitting the weight room.

But soon, there will be more space to dance and more weights to lift, thanks to a $1 million grant.

“Great news! Great news! The facility is old and it needs whatever the money can buy,” said William Botts, East Stroudsburg.

The taxpayer-funded grant comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. It provides state funding for improvement projects.

“A new building is very important. If you look up and down Stroudsburg, we have all these new businesses going in and this is just going to be another staple for the community,” said Steffanie Bush, Pocono Family YMCA.

Planned upgrades include more parking space and up-to-date gyms, childcare and community spaces.

“I think this is really important. Sometimes I’ve come in and some of the machines don’t work so it will keep people coming back and maybe more people will come in,” said Felice Curley, East Stroudsburg.

People here at the YMCA tell Newswatch 16, they are happy to see that their local leaders are working hard to improve community spaces.

“This is very important. I can’t say more about it. It should always be a number on priority,” said Botts.

YMCA officials say they don’t have a set date on when construction work will begin, but they plan to keep members updated.