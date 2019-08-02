PA Horse Racing Tracks Join Summer “Git Up Challenge” Viral Dance Video Craze

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s horse racing community might span six tracks spread throughout all corners of the state, but that didn’t stop a team of jockeys, drivers, trainers, announcers, groomers and front office staff from teaming up to create a two-stepping video of this summer’s viral dance craze.

The video, featuring a hip hop-meets-country rendition of Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up,” showcases more than 40 representatives from Pennsylvania tracks, the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Associations and the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association (PHRA).

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono joins The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, Parx Racing at Parx Casino, Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, Penn National Race Course and Presque Isle Downs & Casino in the video.

“As an industry, and at every track in Pennsylvania, we work hard and we play hard, and this video brings that attitude to life in a fun way,” said PHRA Marketing Director Ashley Eisenbeil, who appears in the video alongside her two sons. “This video also highlights the many different jobs and people who work behind the scenes to make it happen every day for horse racing fans throughout the state.”