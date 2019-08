× Home Destroyed in Susquehanna Fire

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out in Susquehanna County this afternoon inside a camper and it quickly spread to a nearby home. Crews were called to the place near Hop Bottom just after 2:30 p.m.

Officials say no one was home at the time. The home is considered a total loss.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the destructive blaze in Susquehanna County.