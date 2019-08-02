Good Morning PA – St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville

St. John the Baptist Church in Larksville is holding their annual Bazaar on August 9th, 10th and 11th, 2019. It will be held at the church grounds on Nesbitt St. Enjoy music, games, a flea market, and lots of great food.
