Dunmore Bank Giving Away ‘She-Shed’

DUNMORE, Pa. — An area bank branch is turning its trash into someone else’s treasure.

FNCB Bank in Dunmore has undergone major renovations and a shed was used to continue serving customers during construction. They no longer have a need for their custom portable drive-thru and they want to give it away.

“CEO Jerry Champi said, ‘yeah, let’s do something good for the community and give it away.’ The idea was born then, and we immediately put it on Facebook and built up a contest and the response has been tremendous,” said bank vice president Mike Cummings.

The 11-foot by 16-foot building can fit many needs. It was built to be portable, making it easy to get to its final destination.

“It’s large. It can easily be converted inside. There’s counters in there from when we had it as a temporary drive-thru, but they can easily be removed, and really converted to whatever people want.”

So far, there have been 45 applicants, including Sherwood Park in Dunmore.

“That would be really cool. We don’t really have too many buildings right now and you can come here at like 9 o’clock at night and see people playing basketball. There’s people here 24/7 basically,” said Dunmore resident Billy McDonough.

The contest runs until August 30, so there’s still plenty of time to enter your group for the banks “she shed” contest.

“Soccer teams, little leagues, various youth organizations, there’s been a lot of really unique entries so far so it’s pretty exciting about the response.”