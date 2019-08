× Deadly Fire in Shamokin Caused by Electrical Problem

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — An electrical problem is being blamed for a fire that left a young woman dead in Shamokin.

Investigators determined Tuesday’s deadly fire started in a wall of a rowhome along North Franklin Street.

Bree Scandle, 23, did not make it out.

Several other rowhomes also burned. The fire then rekindled the next day. but crews were able to get the flames under control.