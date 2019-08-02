× Car Crashes into Utility Pole, Causes Power Outage

DURYEA, Pa. — More than 1,000 people are without power after a car crashed into a utility pole in Luzerne County.

It happened right before 2 a.m. on Friday in Duryea.

Police say a car traveling on Foote Avenue, crashed into a pole, hit another car, and then caught fire.

The driver of that car made it out with minor injuries.

PP&L says nearly 1,200 people lost power after the crash, they are working to restore it.

Foote Avenue is closed while crews clean up that wreck in Luzerne County.

For the latest on the outage, click here.