Attempted Abductions Reported in Hazleton

HAZELTON, Pa. — Authorities in Hazleton are investigating a pair of attempted abductions on back to back days.

On Wednesday, authorities say a woman told them she was grabbed and forced into an SUV. She says it happened in broad daylight along West Mine and North Locust streets. The victim managed to get away.

On Thursday, police say a witness reported seeing two men forcing a woman into a truck near North Wyoming and West Third streets. Officers say they searched both areas and didn’t find any vehicles or victims.

Police don’t believe the incidents are related, but they have increased patrols along those streets in Hazleton.