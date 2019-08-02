16 To The Rescue: Rocco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rocco is a 3-and-a-half-year-old Shar-Pei/pit bull mix at Haven to Home rescue in the Milton area. He has the energy and heart of a puppy.

"He loves going for car rides," said shelter worker Angela Cooper. "He has a little toy, this little rat toy we call it, and he carries it around everywhere. He's just a happy-go-lucky boy."

Rocco gets along with other dogs, especially smaller ones.

"He's a bit timid when he's put in the same space as larger dogs. We think he can get over that with some confidence building. He did live with smaller dogs previously, two little chihuahuas," Cooper said.

Workers say he is nothing but pure joy to be around.

"He's just a little love bug. He's kind of comical also. He just loves to give kisses, roll around in the grass, lay in the grass. He's not a fan of rain at all," Cooper said. "He's learned some behaviors some instructions since he's been here. Sit, he's very good at sit. He knows he gets things when he sits, so he's very good at that."

The best kind of home for Rocco is somebody who does have some dog knowledge.

In this story Meet some other pets that need forever homes

"I think that he does need to learn some boundaries because. like I said. he is a 3-and-a-half-year-old dog that acts like a 6-month-old puppy. I don't know that he was ever given any boundaries, so he's not bad, he's not aggressive, nothing like that. I just think he needs to learn how to be an adult dog now."

Workers say Rocco just needs someone who is willing to take him under their wing and just love him forever.

"He's just sweet, he wants to give you kisses, wants to roll around, he wants to play, loves to play fetch. He brings the toys back to you. He's just a big love bug, that's what he is."

If you are interested in adopting Charlie, contact Haven to Home.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com