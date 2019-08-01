X Marks the Spot: Gender-Neutral Driver’s License

Posted 3:44 pm, August 1, 2019, by

DUNMORE, Pa. — Gender-neutral drivers licenses will soon be available in the Keystone State.

Right now, driver’s licenses have a spot marked M for male or F for female for a driver’s gender.

Soon a third option will be available: an X, for those who don’t want to identify themselves.

It was a busy day outside the PennDOT driver’s license center, as cars pulled in and out of the parking lot in Dunmore.

Next year, those looking to renew or get a new license won’t have to identify themselves as male or female. Drivers will be able to place an X making a license gender-neutral.

“Honestly, if that bothers you, then there are bigger problems than an X on your license,” said Stephen Morris.

Right now, drivers can only select male or female. Gabrielle Glover believes that should be enough.

“It is odd because there are two genders for a reason,” Glover said.

Others who spoke with Newswatch 16 wondered how law enforcement would handle this new option during traffic stops.

“I don’t see the big deal. We are all people,” Thomas Coffield said. “If you get stopped by a police officer, they need to know who you are so that can make ID-ing a little harder, but I do not see the fuss.”

“The only thing that I would be concerned about is for law enforcement. I am just wondering if they pull someone over and there is an X, then where do they go from there. I don’t have a problem with it, and I hope law enforcement does not either,” Grace Scarantino said.

PennDOT says these changes are expected to begin next year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.