× “The Munsters” Actor Visits Kingston

Butch Patrick is best known for playing pre-teen werewolf, Eddie Munster in the 1960’s sitcom “The Munsters.” Patrick appeared in Kingston on Thursday.

A line of fans, young and old, stretched out the door at the Strange and Unusual Oddities Parlor on Wyoming Avenue.

“The Munsters” blended humor and a bit of horror to parody the traditional family sitcom of the time.

Fans here say the show is still a hit with them generations later.

Patrick signed autographs and posed for pictures for fans in Kingston.