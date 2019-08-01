Talkback Feedback At The Shore

Welcome to Talkback Feedback!

I know what you're thinking. Sure, I was on vacation last week.

I was off sunning myself somewhere giving no thought whatsoever to my beloved Talkback team.

That may be what you're thinking, but I'll have you know not a minute went by last week that I wasn't fielding your calls even in the busiest of times.

I don't think it's a stretch to say that I'm the hardest working man in local TV.

I mean, name one person who works harder than me?

“I want to give a shout out to Kurt Aaron for everything he does at these fairs. God love the guy!”

Yes...I remember I took that call when I was parasailing.

Ok, sure Kurt y'know pulls his weight around here, but let's be honest, he's not even the hardest working TV news guy in his own family!"

“I seen ranger on TV with his brand-new ties on. He sure was a handsome little fellow. He looks very nice with his ties on."

I'm pretty sure I handled that call while I was yachting with fifi.

Ranger is riding a wave of popularity right now.

But Kurt's canine companion is about to learn a very hard lesson about the TV news biz. The public can love you one minute and turn on you faster than a week at the shore.

"Enough with the dog on your weather.  Unless WNEP is cutting a check to that dog, let's leave him off the air.  We want to watch the weather, not a dog and pony show."

Ahh, the fickle finger of feedback fate. I'll never forget where I was when I first heard that call.

You too can call Talkback 16 at 1-800-228-WNEP and maybe next week we'll give you a little feedback.

