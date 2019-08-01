Shots Fired in Armored Car Robbery

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Shots were fired near a college campus during an armored car heist in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police believe two people were waiting to rob the vehicle when it stopped at an ATM near The University of Pennsylvania Thursday morning.

When one guard approached the ATM with duffel bags full of money police say he was confronted by a masked man with a long rifle.

Another man then approached with a gun demanding cash. That’s when authorities say a second guard fired at the men.

One of the would-be robbers ran off, the other fled in a truck.

Both Penn and nearby Drexel University issued safety alerts about the robbery Thursday morning in Philly.

