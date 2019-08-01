Pocono Business Damaged by Fire

Fire officials are working to put out a fire at “Beastie Treats” Pet Store near Blakeslee. Smoke is coming from the building. The owner was opening up the store at the time of the fire. No injuries and no word on how it started. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/6yg2rRLg52 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) August 1, 2019

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battle flames at a business in the Poconos Thursday morning.

A fire broke out at Beastie Treats Pet Store near Blakeslee just after 11 a.m. The business is in the Village Shops along Route 940 in Tobyhanna Township.

Smoke was coming from the front door of the building and the roof.

Officials say no one was in the store at the time. The owner was just getting ready to open for the day.

The owner of a hair salon in the complex was in her shop, she got out safely.

No one was hurt.

There is no word on what started the fire.