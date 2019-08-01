PennDOT Worker Hurt in Crash on I-380

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A worker was injured in a wreck between a tractor-trailer and PennDOT vehicle in Monroe County.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 380 north between the Mount Pocono and Tobyhanna exits.
Officials say a PennDOT worker was hurt when a tire on the rig blew out, causing the driver to hit a PennDOT "crash truck" on the highway. The tractor-trailer driver was also hurt and taken to a hospital. Their injuries are described as minor.
Traffic in the area of the wreck was backed up.
PennDOT cameras showed traffic flowing freely by 1:15 p.m.
Check real-time traffic conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.
5 comments
yougottabekiddin1
Not to mention the tires constantly bashed and beat up by the worst roads in the country. Tires are taking more abuse as the pathetic condition on our roads seem to get progressively worse! Our gas tax dollars have seemed to accomplish little! They pave a road and in two years it is as if it was u touched! Obviously inferior materialsExcept for the fleet of new State Police cars! Bend over my fellow taxpayers, more is yet to come!
peatermoss
Has anyone ever noticed increasing amount of blown tires on the roadways.
And also have you noticed all the new brands of tires available, not only for trucks but for cars too, people are buying cheap tires and they are made in China.
I bought a name brand trailer to haul with my pickup, unfortunately it had Chinese ( Kenda ) tires on it, after the second tire blew I changed all 4 to Firestone’s, never had an issue after that.
Giggity-MF-goo
that shovel he was leaning on should have protected him!
lickerblisters
The rig tire “blew out?” Sounds like possibly a lackluster pre-trip inspection, or no inspection at all. Most of these drivers won’t even walk around their trucks in the morning when they wake up. They just shut off their alarm, fart, and start grabbing gears.
donny hud43987
Yep! Tractor trailers!!!! CONSTANTLY!!!!! WE NEED NEW LAWS FOR THESE ROAD HOGS!!! SEE WHAT KEEPS HAPPENING???