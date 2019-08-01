PennDOT Worker Hurt in Crash on I-380

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Second day in a row a crash involving a tractor trailer has traffic at a standstill in Monroe Co. This time it happened on I-380 North between Mt. Pocono and Tobyhanna. Officials say the TT hit a PennDOT “crash truck.” One PennDOT worker was taken to the hospital. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/uBcDZTuy3Q — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) August 1, 2019

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A worker was injured in a wreck between a tractor-trailer and PennDOT vehicle in Monroe County.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 380 north between the Mount Pocono and Tobyhanna exits.

Officials say a PennDOT worker was hurt when a tire on the rig blew out, causing the driver to hit a PennDOT "crash truck" on the highway. The tractor-trailer driver was also hurt and taken to a hospital. Their injuries are described as minor.

Traffic in the area of the wreck was backed up.

UPDATE: Officials say a tire on the tractor trailer blew out, causing the driver to crash into the PennDOT vehicle. Both the tractor trailer driver and the PennDOT employee were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Traffic moving slowly. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/lJ0zWmb8Xm — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) August 1, 2019

PennDOT cameras showed traffic flowing freely by 1:15 p.m.

Check real-time traffic conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.