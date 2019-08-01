Man Charged With Revenge Porn

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, detectives have charged a man in a case of so-called revenge porn.

44-year-old Roy Yanvarry is from Western Pabut Police say he dated a woman from Luzerne County for nearly a year.

He’s now charged with distributing compromising pictures of his ex without her consent.

1 Comment

  • lilloric

    I don’t have much sympathy for these cases. She did this to herself. Unless he somehow got the pics or videos without her knowing then she doesn’t deserve anyone’s sympathy.

