Man Charged With Revenge Porn
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, detectives have charged a man in a case of so-called revenge porn.
44-year-old Roy Yanvarry is from Western Pabut Police say he dated a woman from Luzerne County for nearly a year.
He’s now charged with distributing compromising pictures of his ex without her consent.
1 Comment
lilloric
I don’t have much sympathy for these cases. She did this to herself. Unless he somehow got the pics or videos without her knowing then she doesn’t deserve anyone’s sympathy.